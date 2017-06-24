Sekou Nkrumah Disappointed at NPP

A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, is questioning himself, why he supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections?

In what looks like a very bad decision to him now, the son of Ghana’s first president, described the governing party as annoying and pretentious when in power.

It is not clear what is making him burst out this loud, but in a facebook post, Dr. Nkrumah said, “How did I ever support them [NPP]? It is so annoying when these NPP (so called elites) are in power. They are so pretentious and full of themselves! How did I ever support them?

But he quickly put the blame squarely on the NDC for messing up the eight years opportunity that was given to them to govern.

The former acting National Coordinator of the National Youth Authority (NYA) boss said, the NDC which he believed in and campaigned for, had the opportunity to turn things around for the betterment of Ghanaians, but in his view, they blew it ending them back into opposition.

“But yet again I will blame the NDC for messing everything up! They had a great opportunity to turn things around, but they blew it”, he argued.

His comment led to response from supporters of the NPP, who asked him to take the blame. Others from the NDC, asked him to come back into the NDC, where he belongs.

He joined the NDC prior to the 2008 general elections; he was appointed to head NYC, but was sacked barely a year in charge for making some critical comments about the then president, John Evans Atta Mills in an interview with Africawatch Magazine.

Then he resigned as a member of the NDC and declared support for the then opposition (NPP and its Presidential candidate for the 2012 general elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sekou, said he could not operate in a vacuum or in isolation, stating that “the poor performance of the NDC government, leaves one with very little choice in support of government in power, that is if we are looking at what is in the interest of Ghana at the present time”.

He noted: “I think it will be in order to declare support for Nana Addo”, adding that the NDC government, had failed Ghanaians and for that matter did not deserve another term in office.

Sekou disclosed that, President Mills and his government, had not been able to impress him along with millions of Ghanaians, who thought their living conditions would be better under an NDC administration.

He noted that, though the NDC was founded on the ideals of its founder and former President Rawlings “even he himself cannot define or explain that vision; what he represents”

For this reason, “I think a support for Akufo-Addo’s Presidential bid or ambition will be in order and I can put my services at his disposal,” he said.

Sekou, encouraged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP and Akufo-Addo in the 2012 elections.

“It will be hypocritical to promote or support the NDC for them to continue being in power,” he said, stressing commitment to join Akufo Addo’s campaign.

However, few hours to the 2016 elections, Dr Nkrumah, declared he was not going to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo.

After the 2012 elections, he sharply criticized Nana Addo for being too old for the rigours of the presidency, following his defeat to President Mahama and his attempt for a third shot as flagbearer of his party.

He therefore declared support for Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, who was to contest Nana Addo in the party’s presidential primary.

Dr. Nkrumah, had in the past described the NPP as unattractive due to the presence of characters like Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.