Confusion Rocks NPP Subin Constituency Conference

There was confusion on Friday during a delegates conference of the Subin constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti Region.

The confusion followed a misunderstanding between the constituency chairman, Mr Yaw Amankwah and the Member of Parliament, Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi.

The constituency has been experiencing infighting in recent times which has led to the development of some factions.

The matter has ended up in court and still pending.

While one faction is reported to have aligned itself to the camp of current Member of Parliament, Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, another faction is said to be on the side of the Constituency Chairman, Yaw Amankwah.

A third group according to reports, is keeping faith with the former MP, Mr Isaac Osei.

Friday's confusion followed a disagreement over why the constituency chairman was not allowed to address the delegates conference.

Mr Amankwah said the congress was organised without him and he had difficulties getting access to the venue for the conference.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Sam Pyne disagreed with reports that there was a chaotic situation at the conference.

He said there were some skirmishes at the gate but that was resolved.