NDC Should be Embarrassed for Gitmo 2 Agreement – Kweku Baako

The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the NDC should be embarrassed for the Gitmo 2 agreement and stop trying to divert attention.

The seasoned journalist called on the NDC, to be honest, and consistent with their request and statement when it comes to the Gitmo 2 agreement.

Recent verdict of the Supreme Court has made some NDC sympathisers call on the current government to let the two detainees go.

According to him, some NDC members of parliament are saying they are going to lead the campaign to take the detainees back and he called the act pathetic.

He referred to a statement made by the former deputy minister of communication, Felix Ofosu, which indicated that there is no way the two can leave the country per the agreement signed regarding their stay in the country. The ex-detainees were not brought here against their will and they cannot leave before the two years agreement signed between the government of US and the government of Ghana. So all we can do as a country is to put measures in place to prevent the peace of this country from being undermined.

“There are many other statements and the President (referring to John Dramani Mahama) himself said so that we cannot return those people” he added

He indicated that at that time it was an illegality now the Supreme Court has given us the option to rectify.

“When we rectify, they are here per the agreement to stay for a minimum of 2 years,” he noted

Speaking on Joy TV’s file news program, he finally added that he was surprised that those who committed an act of unconstitutionality are not feeling embarrassed but are rather trying to divert attention to what some people said in relative to security and insist that let the people go.