NDC Lost Because They Could not Prove Nana Addo is Corrupt - NPP Chairman

Failure by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his incorruptible mantra is one of the causes of the party’s heftiest defeat.

“Going into that election, we came out with incorruptible leader. … we threw a challenge there nobody came to challenge his character” aspiring NPP constituency chairman for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Ntim Twumase pointed out.

“We also came out with better alternative policies we intend to implement. We threw a challenge but no one came to respond. …rather, they attacked our leader and now President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, the outspoken physically challenged politician stated on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

“Close to eight months to the elections, the NDC had always been hammering on the character of Nana Akufo-Addo, they came out to say he was dictator, violent, he is short and does not fit to be president and murderer…where are their evidence” he asked.

Commenting on the 445-page recommendations report on circumstances that led NDC lost power, he explained that there is no way NDC could have won the polls because all their attention was directed at Nana Akufo-Addo.

“A child needs to be punished for wrongdoing but if you flog him so much the child wins favour. Ghanaians were fed up with lies and insults against Nana Akufo-Addo and have to vote him to power later” he disclosed.