Bugri Naabu’s Contender Promises a Clean Campaign

Mr. Adam Samba, renowned businessman who is lacing his boots to give current Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu a run for his money has promised a clean campaign.

He disclosed that the fact that he will be contesting with others for a position in a party they are all members of, does not mean they are enemies and therefore promised to embark on the campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.

“Those who know me very well will attest to the fact that I am not a violent person and someone who subscribes to insults. I will campaign on issues and tell my story and explain to the kingmakers why I should be the obvious choice for the post”, he revealed.

Mr Samba believes the region even though has made a lot of gains in the past, can do better if the leadership is up to the task promising to lead a strengthened leadership of the NPP in the region to boost its electoral fortunes.

In his view, the party needs to work tirelessly in winning one of the three seats within the Tamale Metropolis promising to make that happen under his leadership.

“Our inability to win a Tamale seat is one of my biggest worries and I think once I am given the nod, I will implement the strategy to have at least one snatched from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)”, he promised.

Among other things he promised to make the region the stronghold of the party if given the nod outlining his capabilities.

According to him, the region stands a greater chance of doubling its electoral fortunes under his watch and therefore promised to double efforts to achieve the set targets.

Currently the NPP holds 13 out of the 31 seats in the region with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the majority, but Mr. Adam Samba disclosed that he has what it takes in terms of strategy and resources to turn the tide

“We added only three seats from the 2012 elections in 2016 but that was not our target, our target was 17 parliamentary seats” he disclosed