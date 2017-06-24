I’m not Involved in Withdrawal of Protocols to Former Presidents - Hanna Tetteh

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh has denied knowledge of any discussion on the 21st November 2016 with the US Embassy that sought to withdraw the courtesies extended to former Presidents and top government officials in the country.

“I have spoken to her and she has denied any discussion with the Embassy when she was in office”, ranking member of Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Hon.Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed.

“What she told me was that she recalls a meeting with the US Ambassador where she raised issues on protocol arrangements for the presidency and former government appointees” Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated on Asempa FM’s “Eko Sii Sen” political talk show.

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson last Thursday hinted that, Members of Parliament, Ministers of state including all former presidents are expected to join queue like ordinary Ghanaians, when applying for US visas for their private visits.

According to the US authorities, its embassy in Ghana has withdrawn all courtesies extended to top politicians in the country on such visits to their country.

“Now if you are travelling for tourism or business that is not related to government business, you will need to make a personal appearance. For official travel, protocol officers pass the passports for visa applications through the foreign ministry’s protocol office. But for personal travel, every person is required to make a personal appearance, even former presidents of Ghana have to come in for personal appearance,” Mr Jackson told the parliament.

It is not yet known what triggered this latest diplomatic action by the US embassy, but sources say some politicians have abused the previous courtesy arrangement.

However, speaking on the station, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed the plan to withdraw courtesies is not only limited to politicians revealing members of the judiciary, chiefs, clergy and other public figures will be also affected.

“Ghana Foreign Affairs Ministry have written the US Embassy for further and particulars; clarification on this matter” he revealed.