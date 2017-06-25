Shred any Suggestion Blaming Mahama for NDC’s defeat – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress has jumped to the defence of former President John Dramani Mahama, rubbishing claims suggesting the latter caused the NDC’s defeat in last year’s general election.

Doubled as the 2016 national campaign organiser of the party, Mr. Adams insisted that irrespective of what others think, the former president is NDC’s best bet for the party in 2020 presidential election.

According to him, the former president did everything possible within his powers to win the elections, save for the fact that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised more than the NDC, adding that Mr. Mahama tried to explain to Ghanaians that “we were in a period of planting and the harvesting would soon begin, but the electorate wanted immediate harvesting”.

He said the NPP made a lot of promises during the electioneering campaign, which wooed floating and first-time voters to vote in their favour, but today majority of these voters have regretted voting for the NPP because their expectations are not being met.

“For example, Vice President, Dr. Bawumiah, said they will restore the Teacher and Nursing Training allowances, and that it was going to take effect in March, but Asempa, call any teacher or nurse that you know and ask them if they have received any allowance”, he noted on Onua FM’s morning show, “Yen Nsem Pa” on Friday, hosted by Bright Kwesi Asempa.

He added that, the NPP, while in opposition promised to discontinue many of the policies and agreements initiated by the Mahama-led Government, but are now making U-turn because they have been hit by the realities of governance, saying the NPP promised to discontinue the IMF program, but today they have rather gone for an extension of the program and also in opposition they promised ‘galamsay’ operators that they would not fight against their activities, but have now changed positions because the reality has donned on them.

So, I will disagree with people who continue to blame the former President that he is the reason why we lost, he had done his best even in terms of his performance in office, Kofi Adam stressed.

Responding to calls by some supporters of his party to resign as the National Organiser, Kofi Adams, stated that nobody has physically approached him to resign, but he has heard people making those calls, adding that he does not see why he should resign when he is “not the only member of the NDC party, and do I control everybody’s thumb?”.

He explained that almost everybody in the party is being blamed for the defeat and that as the National Organiser he has a lot of independent minded people working under him, and wonders if he could influence them to work against the party.

Explaining why he accepted responsibility for the party’s defeat earlier, Kofi Adams stated that, as a leader, when you go to battle and you lose, you just have to take responsibility.

“If I’m able to cause our party’s defeat then I should be a very powerful person”.