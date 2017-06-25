Ensure NPP stays in power in 2020 – MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie, has tasked members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency to put the party in good shape to retain power in 2020.

“If the party in government is working, then we have no reason to vote it out because there are a lot of things that it has put in place that it can push and ensure that there is a big success,” he told Class FM’s Jerry Akornor on Saturday, June 24 at the party’s delegates’ conference in the constituency.

She indicated that the NPP government took office and in less than a year Ghanaians “are happy that there is change and it is working”.

She urged the government to address challenges confronting Ghanaians to guarantee that the party does not lose the next elections.

After a successful one month period of fasting and prayer, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, June 25. She used the opportunity to advise the public especially Muslims to mark the celebrations devoid of violence after a spiritual exercise.