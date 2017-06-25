Chinese Loan Won't Affect Galamsey Fight – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says 15 billion dollar financial partnership entered between Ghana and China will not affect the government’s fight on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the Chinese government is happy with the crackdown hence will not interfere in Ghana’s resolve the end the galamsey menace.

Dr. Bawumia revealed this in an interview with the media in Accra Sunday, June 25, shortly after his arrival from a working visit to China.

A section of the populace has argued that the loan assistance from China is meant to derail government’s fight against illegal mining which involves several Chinese nationals in the country.

But Dr Bawumia said the Chinese government does not support galamsey.

“I’m not sure there is a string attached [to the loan]. This is why I said that we went with our own thinking in terms of how we want the financing model to be. Of course, for any partnership we presented the case that whatever investment China makes in Ghana, it’s a good thing for them as it is for us. It’s a win-win situation,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia also added that government had reached an agreement with the Chinese government for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“The Chinese are very happy with us enforcing our laws and the fight against galamsey is no respecter of persons regardless of where you are coming from. The Chinese government is very supportive with us dealing with the galamsey issue” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia says Chinese government has promised to release the remainder of the 3 billion loan facility that was frozen under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.