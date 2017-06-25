Cape Coast South: NPP Holds Annual Delegates’ Conference.

Over 400 New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists in the Cape Coast South constituency in the Central Region on Saturday June 24 participated in the party’s annual delegates’ conference held at Cape Coast Town Hall.

The Acting NPP Central Regional Organiser, Percy Dennis, admonished party aficionados to eschew greed.

“As a party faithful you can apply for a job per your qualifications and capacity at any government agency of your choice, but it will be unfair for a single party member to occupy a position at Youth Employment, School Feeding Programme, and several other agencies at the same time while others are languishing at home," he told the gathering.

Mr Dennis, who doubles as Central Regional Youth Organiser, expressed worry about some party faithful’s inability to put on party paraphernalia to show up at the congress.

According to him it is too early for some party supporters to express dissatisfaction with the government. He charged delegates to maintain the confidence and the zeal that brought NPP to power.

Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive Ernest Arthur expressed his profound gratitude to all party members for their unflinching support for the party.

Mr Arthur presented certificates of honour to some outstanding polling station and constituency executives.

In a closing remark, constituency chairman Kwesi Wood promised delegates that constituency executives would continue to be open, transparent, and accessible to all party members.

Some delegates called on the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government to reconsider its decision to pave way for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in 2018.

Constituency Youth Organiser Urel Ewusi explained to Class News that their request was aimed at preventing chaos likely to emerge with such elections.

“We envisage a sabotage of government policies especially when the elected MMDCE does not have the same political ideology as the incumbent government," Mr Ewusi told Class News’ Maxwell Attah.

Mr Ewusi expressed concerns over the cost the state would incur in conducting separate elections in 216 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

The congress brought together five patrons, five members from the Council of Elders and 420 delegates from 30 electoral areas in the Cape Coast South constituency.

Others were Mr Michael Arthur Dadzie, Deputy Minister of Fisheries, 16 constituency executives, and two regional executives