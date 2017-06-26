Nobody Can Impose Sam George On Us

A meeting convened by the Greater Accra National Democratic Congress’(NDC) caucus in Parliament to mend fences with local party executives has been dismissed as a strategy to promote the interest of the Member Of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram.

Most branch executives raised concern over weak party grassroots’ structures while some accused Mr Sam George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, for creating a parallel structure to firm his grip on the seat.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Oko Mensah, NDC Communication member of Mmobole, said the MPs were helping their colleague to embark on a personal campaign which he started long before the 2016 elections.

According to him, Mr George founded “team dzata” as his campaign team and ignored the party structures as he personalized the election campaign.

“This meeting is a cover-up. It is a strategy to impose the MP on us. He is not a unifier. He divided us and had his way the last time and when we asked questions, he accused some of us of betrayal. That, we were campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). I have never been a member of the NPP. He the MP once campaigned openly for Alui Mahama (Vice President in the Kufuor era).”

Answering questions, Mr Sam George said he had apologized to all those who misunderstood his strategies and reached out to them.

“I am constantly open to work with everyone. I will not turn my back on anyone who worked for the party. I will reward hard work and loyalty. I forgive those who betrayed us. I am offering an olive branch. We welcome you home,” he said.

In a separate interview with the media, he criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for delaying in the appointment of an Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund which had led to the delay of the disbursement of the fund to the various District Assemblies and MPs to embark on development projects.

Those who attended the meeting included: Mr Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, MP for Kpone Katamanso, Mr Ernest Dogbe, MP for Ashaiman and Mr Christian Otuteye, MP for Sege.