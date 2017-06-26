15 Rejected DCEs Get 2nd Chance

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has nominated five more persons for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs).



The president has also given 15 rejected DCE nominees the chance to represent their various assemblies again, subject to the approval of the members.



A press release signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, said the president made the nominations in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act (Act 936).



The nominees, it said, include Musah Issah, who when confirmed shall become the DCE for the Gushegu District Assembly; Abu Mohammed, West Mamprusi District Assembly; Hajia Hawa Ninchemah, Bawku Municipal Assembly; Kwasi Bonzoh, Ellembele District Assembly and Kate Ametefe for Adaklu District Assembly.



The 15 nominees are George Kyei Baffour, Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly; Abraham Mbanye, Sene East District Assembly; Felicia Aba Hagan, Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese District Assembly; Florence Governor, Ayensuano District Assembly; Ebenezer Tetteh Kupaulor, Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly; Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, La Nkwantanag Madina Municipal Assembly; Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Assembly and J.K. Alhassan, Bunkprugu-Yunyoo District Assembly.



The rest are Ella Boateng, South Dayi District Assembly; Richard Collins Arku, North Tongu District Assembly; Andrew Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Assembly; Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Assembly; Leonelson Adzidogah, Akatsi South District Assembly; Emmanuel Louis Agama, South Tongu District Assembly and Eric Muah, Jomoro District Assembly.



The release, announcing their re-nominations, also said, “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the regional Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the confirmation of the nominated District Chief Executives.”





