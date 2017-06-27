Akufo-Addo arrives in Lusaka, Zambia for 3-day visit   

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo arrived in Lusaka, Zambia Monday evening to begin a three-day state visit.



Graphic Online’s Victor Kwawukume reported that President Akufo-Addo was welcomed with a mix of two distinct cultures, from Zambia and Ghana.



Two hours before the arrival of the President and his entourage, cultural teams ostensibly from Ghana and Zambia set the stage at the VVIP Lounge agog with performances.



Not long after, a number of Ghanaians came along bearing miniature Ghanaian flags.



The scene became charged when it was announced that the President's plane was about to land.



The drums, drummers, singers, dancers and the crowd went into a frenzied celebration when the plane touched down at 6:30 pm local time, Kwawukume reported.



He was met on arrival by Zambian President Edgar C. Lungu and his wife, Mrs Esther Lungu.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Activities in Zambia



While in Zambia, President Nana Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with President Lungu and will be the special guest of honour at the opening of the fifth Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.



President Edgar Lungu attended the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.



Ghana’s exemplary democracy



Speaking to journalists during the inauguration in Accra, President Lungu said Ghana was a testament that democracy in Africa had alive and was a well-entrenched system of governance for African countries to embrace.



Need to strengthen ties



Later, President Lungu conferred with President Akufo-Addo on the need to strengthen ties between the two countries whose relations were historical.



President Akufo-Addo accepted the invitation by President Lungu for the Ghanaian leader to visit Zambia to further cement ties between the two countries.