NDC 2020 Flagbearer Race: Kwabena Duffuor To Challenge Mahama?

Related Stories As many Ghanaians are clamoring for the comeback of ex-President John Dramani Mahama six month after exiting office, former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and four stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress are reported busily lacing their boots in readiness for a showdown next year.



Information reaching The aL-hAJJ indicates that though the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana had earlier debunked media reports linking him among those interested in leading the biggest opposition party into the next general elections, his close associates say he is likely to change his mind for the NDC’s topmost post.



The Kumawu born soft-spoken economist and founder and President of House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) is expected to do battle with former President Mahama, immediate past Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof Joshua Alabi; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Spio Gabrah; former CEO of NHIA, Sylvester Mensah, and 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, to clinch the NDC 2020 flag bearer post.



Sources close to Dr Duffuor told this paper that the former Governor of the central bank is keeping his flag bearer ambition under wrap because “he does not want to be in the media like others are doing. When the NDC gives the green light for campaign somewhere next year, he will officially come out. For now he has been meeting some big shots in the NDC on the way forward.”



This paper further gathered that, even while the former Finance Minister was not actively involved in the government of John Mahama after exiting the Ministry, his financial and material support for the NDC’s campaign in 2016, particularly in the Ashanti region; was incomparable.



“He almost singlehandedly financed our campaign in the Ashanti region…so it is not as if after he left the Finance Ministry he went to sleep. No…noo…he assisted the NDC, particularly in the Ashanti region where he comes from,” an NDC heavyweight in the Ashanti region who pleaded anonymity told The aL-hAJJ In January this year, Dr Duffour rubbished media reports suggesting he would contest the NDC’s primaries with hopes of leading the party into the 2020 elections.



In a statement, the highly respected economist stated “My attention has been drawn to various publications on some media outlets and social media suggesting that I intend to contest for President in 2020. For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to put on record that I have no intention, whatsoever, to contest for any elective public office. I have served my country in various capacities and consider myself a statesman who is retired from active politics,” Duffuor noted.



But The aL-hAJJ intelligence indicate that, the media-shy genteel founder of HODA Group “wants to escape the lenses of the media, hence his decision not to join the media frenzy in the contest over who leads the NDC into the 2020 elections.”



So far Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Dr Spio Gabrah have stepped up campaign, albeit subtle, in their bid to go pass Mr Mahama at the biggest opposition party’s congress to elect flag bearer sometime next year.



However, many have observed that the various NDC flag bearer hopefuls will have an uphill task beating Mr Mahama, insisting that the former President has an edge over his competitors.



This narrative feeds into ‘distress’ calls by section of Ghanaian populace and the rank and file of the NDC including party kingpins for Mr Mahama to stage a comeback.