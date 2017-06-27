Ostracize 'Abronye DC' Together With GITMO 2 - NDC Communicator

Related Stories A Communications Team Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described NPP's Kwame Baffoe aka 'Abronye DC' as a “terrorist” who must must be thrown out of the country together with the ‘GITMO 2’.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who spearheaded the recovery of ‘stolen’ State vehicles is more treacherous than the two former Guantanamo detainees who are currently in Ghana, due to the way and manner he went about his operations.



“ . . Kwame Baffoe sitting here is more dangerous than the GITMO 2 because he went round harassing and terrorizing innocent Ghanaians all in the name of recovering stolen cars but he hasn’t even got one car to show for his effort,” he said.



“Comparing the conduct of the two GITMO guys and that of Abronye, I would say the former detainees have done much better since their arrival than the Brong Ahafo Youth Organizer, so if Ghana would send these people back, we must add Abronye to them because he is a bigger threat to this nation,” he added.



Sammy Gyamfi made this assertion during a panel discussion on the 'Supreme Verdict' on the stay of what has come to be known as GITMo 2, in the studios of UTV on Saturday.



To the NDC man who is also a Law student, the ruling of the Apex Court of the land must be followed to the latter, but Ghana must take the bold decision of purging its system of people like Abronye who take the laws into their own hands and torment innocent Ghanaians.



Mr. Gyemfi’s preferred solution is to ostracize Abronye because he is a bigger threat compared to the two former Guantanamo prisoners.