Mubarak Wants Ayorkor Botchwey Summoned Over US Visa Rule

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, is unhappy with the Minister of Foreign Affairs over the United States’ announcement that requires members of Parliament and former presidents on unofficial visits to apply for visas in-person.

Although the US Embassy in Ghana has clarified that the rules already existed and were not new as has been suggested, Ras Mubarak wants the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, hauled before the House to answer some questions.

The MP also wants the US to review such a policy. “It’s not surprising because we have over glorified them and given them a sense of self-importance about their country.

So they feel they can disrespect us anyhow,” he said. Ras Mubarak further described the US visa arrangement as disrespectful“to Ghana.

Former presidents won’t queue for visas – US Embassy This comes shortly after a clarification issued by the Press Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, corrected indications that protocol arrangements for Ghanaian high-level state officials on personal visits had changed.

Though the U.S. law states that anyone traveling to the U.S. must appear for an in-person interview, it also stated that there are few exceptions in which courtesies may be extended, including that of former presidents and diplomats some courtesies.

The law makes a distinction between travelling on official business and applying for a new visa for personal travel.