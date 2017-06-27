I’ll Quit Politics If Nana Addo Is Able To Build Even One Factory – Nukpenu

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has threatened to quit politics if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is able to build a single factory during the next four years.



Anthony Nukpenu said the Nana Addo administration lacks the ability to deliver on one of its key campaign promises.



“I will quit politics if Nana Addo is able to build even one factory within the next four years,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday. The one district, one factory project was part of the key campaign pledges of the NPP during the 2016 elections.



The party after winning power and forming government went ahead to set up a ministry to be in charge of special projects which includes the one district, one factory project.



There’s also a national coordinator for the project as well. President Akufo-Addo and Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have made the campaign promises a core issue during their trips abroad.



Various foreign governments have pledged support for the factories with the latest being the Chinese government which also promised a market for products from the factories.



But Anthony Nukpenu insists the government can never execute its major promise insisting that he would quit politics if the government builds even one factory within the next four years.