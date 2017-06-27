It Would Be Disrespectful To Make Botchwey Committee Report Public - Koku

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho says his party leadership has agreed to keep the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee report away from the public, particularly the media.



According to him, the party’s second highest decision making body, the National Executive Committee [NEC] kicked against earlier decision by the party to make the report available to the public.



"NEC has anonymously agreed that the document should not go out. The full document will not go public," he said.



The 13 member Prof. Kwesi Botchwey led committee on Monday June 19, 2017 presented a 455 page report to the National Executive Committee of the NDC after months of reviewing what led to the terrible defeat of the umbrella family in the 2016 election.



Presenting the report, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey described the report as a fairly comprehensive and rigorous report which identifies all the factors that led to the defeat of the NDC in 2016.



Even though the full report is not out, some media houses have claimed they have in-depth of the report.



But Koku Anyidoho on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that those are false claims.



“They can keep on making themselves happy. The report is not out and all those stories out there claiming it’s from the report are totally false,” he said.



Adding that “We [NDC] will go by the party’s structures. So any attempt to make the report public means we are disrespecting the party’s structures. So please we are not going to put it out.”







