Ken Ofori-Atta Will Be Ghana’s Best Finance Minister - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has damned critics over the appointment of Investment Banker and his cousin, Ken Ofori Atta as Ghana's Finance Minister.



He disclosed that the current Finance Minister is competent and will deliver despite the economic challenges facing the country as a result of the activities of the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and how it managed the economy.



“He has a problem and I also have a problem but he will deliver. The results have already started showing. People were complaining he is my cousin and so on but if he is and can deliver do you expect me to bring someone who cannot do the job”, he asked.



President Nana Addo who was speaking to Ghanaian residents in Zambia, believes Mr Ken Ofori Atta will be Ghana’s best finance minister as he is set to transform the economy compared to his predecessors.



The President left Ghana, on Monday, 26th June, 2017, for 3-day official, State Visit to the Republic of Zambia, at the invitation of its President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu”.



While there, the President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu, aimed at deepening the bilateral ties between Ghana and Zambia, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to the mutual benefit of the two countries.



He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.