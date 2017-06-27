I Will Blow Lord Commey’s Cover - Abronye DC

Lord Commey Related Stories Controversial Brong Aafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe otherwise known as Abronye DC, has threatened to expose the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey if he fails to call his boys to order.



His threats follow earlier warnings by a member of the Greater Accra Regional Organizers of the NPP, Kwabena Amoako, for Abronye DC to stop drawing Lord Commey into his shady deals threatening to expose him if he continued.



In a sharp rebuttal, the controversial NPP youth activist demanded a retraction and apology of the comment by Kwabena Amoako coupled with claims he was not appointed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare as a member of the task force to retrieve stolen state vehicles.



“I am giving him by the close of the day to either retract the statement or I will expose him and Lord Commey. I will start it right from your station”, he disclosed on Okay Fm.



According to him, nowhere did he say he was working under the authority of the Chief Staff but said he embark on his vehicle seizure backed by provisions in the 1992 constitution [Article 41 clause F] as a citizen vigilante.



“I have not received any letter anyway but I said I based my work on Article 41 clause F as a citizen vigilante. It is based on my work that the Chief of Staff established the taskforce. I don’t know that Kwabena Amoako but I am daring him to prove those issues or I will blow his cover to affect Lord Commey since he has taken up the job as spokesperson for him. I don’t need to speak on radio or go about seizing cars to be popular”, he stated.



“People will hear of us to tomorrow .If he goes to receive small money and is doing ‘boy boy’ work I will not engage in the kind of things he is doing. I do not beg to eat. I am daring him to open up or I will blow his cover and that of Lord Commey. I will strip him naked and it will affect Lord Commey if he fails to come out and expose me. I will speak my mind because he is rather forcing me to talk regardless of what will happen to the party because he does not know me. No party official can stop me. They see GHS200 and think everything is ok for them”, he alleged.