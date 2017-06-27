US Has Violated Human Rights Of Ghanaian Deportees - Security Expert

Related Stories Security Expert, Ibard Ibrahim is calling on the government of Ghana to condemn United States of America (USA) for the way Ghanaian deportees were inhumanly treated.



According to him, if nothing is done about the way Ghanaian deportees were treated, USA will continue to treat Ghanaians and other people as sheeps chained for slaughter; thus Ghanaians will be treated below human dignity.



Following US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal migrants, most of Ghanaian deportees were handcuffed as they disembarked from the chartered flight and that the deportees were only served with bread and water.



Reacting to this on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Ibard Ibrahim fumed saying “the treatement only reminds us of the way our forefathers were chained and shipped for slavery as sardines and were maltreated.”



He mentioned the treatment to the deportees amounted to violation of their human rights and thus the act must be condemned for subjecting people whose country is a member of the United Nations.



He asserted that breaking immigration law is not a crime for which the offenders must be chained and extradited to the Ghanaian authority for further punishment; stressing that breaking of immigration law does not even qualify for the Vienna Convention on international relations and Consular relations where people who have been charged and convicted are transferred to their countries to continue the sentence.



“So if Ghanaians have broken the immigration law, I don’t think this crime should come under the category of extradition. I don’t think this is even a crime. The person went in search of greener pasture but didn’t use the right channel to reach US; they didn’t bomb or kill anybody or rape or even commit any of high levels of crime. The only crime is that they travelled to seek greener pasture through wrong channel,” he asserted.



“So if you are deporting migrants, you are a country which pride itself in human right, do you handcuff them on a basic thing as breaking immigration law? I don’t understand the US, if they can kill Saddam Hussain and Gaddafi for abusing human rights in their country, then I don’t know what sort of minds they possess to abuse others’ human rights,” he fumed.



He maintained that “this is gross human right violation to chain people in a plane. Government should take up the issue and raise genuine concerns about the way the US treated our people as fellow country which is a member of the UN. Can you imagine they were given only bread and water? Our leaders should come out to condemn the way Ghanaians were treated.”