Confusion Rocks Sam George’s Peace Talk

An initiative by the Greater Accra Parliamentary Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure harmony in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency nearly turns chaotic as some aggrieved branch executives of the party vehemently expressed their dissatisfaction with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel George Nartey.



The aggrieved executives accused the MP of not respecting party structures thus creating division within the party in the area.



According to them, Sam George had masterminded their names to be removed from the party’s main register and replaced with that of his cohorts.



They were of the view that their MP knew they will vote against him in the next NDC primaries hence the scheme.



The executives however vowed to resist any attempt by the party leadership at both the constituency and the national level, to impose on them any candidate ahead of the branch reorganization.



“How come the names of the incumbent branch executives have to be deleted from the register when our tenure of office has not ended? He is aware of all the bad things he has done against the executives and what they will do to him in the next primaries that is why he has decided to remove our names,” according to an aggrieved executive member.



Although the Saturday programme held at Dawhenya, aimed at bolstering the grassroots support commenced on a good note, where some NDC parliamentarians took their turns to interact with the executives and pleaded with them to put all differences behind them and forge ahead for a united NDC to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections, half way through it some executive members were seen walking out from the hall fuming with anger and accusing the MP for creating division in the party.



Reacting, Sam George described the allegations as false explaining that he only wanted to reward loyalty, dedication and hard work in the constituency.



According to him, the decision to embark on such a move was a result of some party members joining his opponents to campaign against him in the last elections which he won.



He pointed out that those he worked with cannot be ignored but must be rewarded. He thus urged the breakaway members to rejoin his team and the NDC for the same recognition.