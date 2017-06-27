“Continue To Shine The Torch Of Africa”, Kenneth Kaunda To President Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The first President of independent Zambia, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, has urged the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to continue to shine the torch of Africa, and help deliver the progress and prosperity for the longsuffering masses of Africans.



According to Dr. Kaunda, “your contribution as President can make a huge difference not only for Ghana, but for Africa and the world as a whole. Your becoming President of Ghana has come at a very remarkable time for Ghana and Africa.”



Dr. Kaunda made this known on Tuesday, 27th June, 2017, when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in the outskirts of Lusaka, as part of his 3-day official State Visit to Zambia.



Recollecting the role Ghana played through its first leader, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in helping Zambia gain independence from colonial rule, Dr. Kaunda urged all African leaders emulate this example and be each other’s keeper.



“The Bible tells us to love your neighbour as yourself. That neighbour could come from another colour, origin or religion. They may even be from a different political party, but we are all brothers and sisters. We work together to do our part in God’s work. With love, we can overcome great challenges,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo’s visit to Zambia, he added, “nourishes the deep relationship that has been between us for a long time. We have collaborated in various fields of human relations. This visit can enable the governments and peoples of Ghana and Zambia expand and deepen co-operation in various areas of human endeavour.”



On his part, President Akufo-Addo explained his presence in Zambia necessitated him coming to pay his respects to and visit Dr. Kaunda, because he represents the symbol of the relationship between Zambia and Ghana.



“It was you and Dr. Nkrumah who forged that relationship between our two countries, and also worked to ensure the freedom of our continent. You are the icons of our proud generation – those who fought for our independence and freedom,” he said.



The President continued, “So long as you are alive, and somebody like me comes to Zambia, I have to come and pay my respects, see how you are doing and thank God for your life and for the contribution you have made for the independence and development of our continent.”



President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of African leaders working together to achieve the common goal of development and improvement in the living standards of the African peoples.



“Our circumstances are the same, and we have to continue to work together, across these colonial boundaries, to ensure that the welfare and progress of our people across the continent are the guiding considerations for those of us who have been blessed with the privilege of political leadership,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo assured Dr. Kaunda that “we will continue to walk along the path of solidarity that you fashioned so many years ago. There is a lot that we can gain in the exchanges between our two countries, and I believe that, in the time of President Lungu and myself, we will work closely and assiduously to make sure that our peoples benefit from the relationship.”



The goals set by Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the President added, have not changed – “the need for all of us to work together and defend our interests and make sure that, within the comity of the world, our voice can be heard loud and clear, defending and promoting the interests of our people.”