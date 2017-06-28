Chinese Gov't Will Make Outrageous Demands In Return For Loans - Omane Boamah

Related Stories Former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah believes the Chinese government will demand for more crude oil and other natural resources in return for the huge amounts they are extending to the country.



He indicates that they are likely to make outrageous demands in return for the amounts that have been given to the country in the form of loans and grants.



“The Chinese’ government will ask for more and more of Ghana’s crude oil and other natural resources- if we are interested in the huge sums they are offering…and the request can be outrageous sometimes,” he posted on his facebook wall.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shortly after arrival on Sunday June 26 from a working visit to China, announced that government had reached an agreement with the Chinese government for the mutual benefit of both countries in relation to a US$15billion Chinese loan.



According to him, there were no underlying conditions attached to the loan which would be invested in government’s One-District-One-Factory project and other sectors of the economy, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament said China could still influence government to their benefit.



Dr. Bawumia also assured that the assistance from the Chinese government would not compromise the fight against galamsey as the Chinese government does not support galamsey and has cautioned its citizens’ resident in Ghana to be law-abiding.



But members of the opposition are skeptical amount the promised by the Chinese government wondering if government is in the position to meet those demands that may be advanced by the Chinese who in similar fashion promised the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) some amount but failed to deliver.