Tensions High As 'Cheated' Konkombas Plan NPP Attack - Bugri Naabu

The Northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has warned of a possible conflict among party members in the Northern Region if Konkombas do not get one of their own appointed as District Chief Executive (DCE).



He said the Konkombas feel deceived and cheated by the NPP as the initial plan was for them to support the party to win some parliamentary seats in the area in order to have some of their own appointed as DCEs in return.



He mentioned Gushegu as a classical example where the Konkombas were assured that if the NPP won the seat, a Konkomba would be appointed as DCE for the area.



Speaking to the media, Mr Naabu said: “In Gushegu, Konkombas are threatening to attack our party facilities and destroy them because they feel deceived and cheated. It was an agreement [among] them and the Vice President and the regional chairman and even the President that if they should vote for the MP to win, the Konkombas would be appointed as DCE.



But now they have realised they have been deceived, because the MP is the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Alhaji Tampuli is the Chief Executive Officer for the National Petroleum Authority, and Rita Tani is a Deputy [High Commissioner] to the United Kingdom, and just the DCE position for the Konkombas. They have been denied again and so there is tension brewing in the area.”



Mr Naabu said in view of this, he would meet with the President and the Vice President for an amicable resolution.



He disclosed he has officially written to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, to hold on to the confirmation of the nominees for West Mamprusi and Gushegu district chief executive.