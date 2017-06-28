Related Stories A TOP member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has described the party’s 2016 embarrassing defeat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the “mother of all defeats.”



Alhaji Sanni, a former deputy Ashanti Regional chairman of the NDC, who made the remarks, also predicted that “no political party will suffer such a humiliating defeat in Ghana politics again.”



He stated whilst being interviewed on Hello Fm in Kumasi, “The NPP defeated us badly in 2016 and I can predict that no political party will suffer such an embarrassing defeat as the NDC suffered again.”



No Collation Centre



Alhaji Sanni disclosed also that the NDC did not have a collation centre in the Ashanti Region during the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, resulting in the party’s poor performance in the region.



He stated that the NDC did not prepare properly for the important elections, yet the leadership of the party constantly bragged that winning the 2016 elections was a done deal for the NDC.



False Campaign



He noted that the NDC’s campaign message was laden with blatant lies, stressing that the party’s prediction of winning staggering 1.5 million votes in the Ashanti Region was just a political slang.



According to him, the grounds were not fertile for the NDC, especially in the Ashanti Region, prior to the 2016 elections, “Yet they constantly bragged that they would win more votes in the region, which was a lie.”



‘Ignore Party Executives’



Alhaji Sanni sternly warned the NDC leadership not to include the Ashanti Regional executives in the party’s team that would be visiting the region as part of the healing tour that the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee suggested.



According to him, most of the executives failed to deliver and so the grass root members of the party are angry with them, stressing that including such people in the tour might have serious security implications.



No Blame Game



The former regional chairman also admonished the NDC to shun the blame game, insisting that every member of the party is at fault, regarding its shocking defeat.