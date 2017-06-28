Contaminated Fuel Not In Any Filling Station - NPA Boss Assures

Related Stories The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has asked the general public to be assured that the said contaminated fuel the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) sold to Movenpiina and subsequently to Zup Oil has not hit the market as circulated.



Assuring the public as regulators that none of the contaminated fuel had hit the market for the consuming public, the acting Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Alhassan Tampuli said: “Per our investigations and the preliminary report also indicates that, we don’t have any reason to believe that anything has been put into the market. We are still monitoring.”



The NDC Minority caucus in Parliament has called for a thorough investigation into the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated petroleum product to a private company called Movenpiina by the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Transportation Ltd (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng.



The Minority demanded the immediate withdrawal of the contaminated product from the market to protect consumers and assurances that this will not occur and also the immediate interdiction of the BOST Managing Director.



He indicated that the NPA as a regulator is doing fact-finding before addressing the public on the issue with BOST; thus, the NPA wants to be the last to speak in spite of all the information available in the public domain.



He maintained it is also true that the 5 million litres of product is still in the custody of BOST except for the 18 trucks that have been moved out; revealing that out of the 18 trucks, 8 of the trucks are still with BOST PD Terminal.



“ . . According to our tracking machines, 10 trucks have moved to a location operated by Zup Oil. We went to Zup Oil premises and we have seen what they have and we have taken a sample and we are yet to confirm the sample. We are also yet to confirm the volumes of products they have in order to ascertain whether or not some of the products have ended up as they are being alleged in the petroleum stations,” he disclosed.



Mr. Alhassan Tampuli again disclosed that the NPA has interacted with the BOST MD in respect of contaminated products and has accordingly briefed him [BOST CEO] on the fact-finding NPA has done.