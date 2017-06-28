Set Up A 'Committee With Integrity' - Kweku Baako To Energy Ministry

Related Stories The Ministry of Energy is setting up an 8-member investigative Committee to look into the issues regarding the release of 5 million litres of off-spec fuel from the Accra Plains Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).



The Committee which will be made up of representatives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and the Bureau of National Investigations among others will be tasked to "determine the circumstances that created the off-spec product, review the procedures undertaken by BOST to evacuate the product and the transaction, ascertain the quality and remaining quantity of the product and determine if the product can be corrected. If not, determine the alternative use of the product."



Commenting on the Committee set-up on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has issued a stern caution to the Ministry.



He advised the Energy Ministry to ensure that the Committee does not engage in any form of cover-up as it investigates the issue.



He called on the Committee not to have a questionable integrity but rather ensure that any person found in violation of the regulations of BOST is dealt with accordingly.



“They should make sure that the Committee they’re going to set up is a Committee with integrity, a Committee that won’t go out to engage in any cover-up; a committee that will check the things direct,” he said.



