We Support Our MD's Decision - BOST Senior Staff

Related Stories The Senior Staff Association of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Ltd (BOST) has expressed total support for the company Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng to remain in office.



Contrary to calls for the BOST MD to step aside for investigations to be held into the sale of contaminated petroleum product to a private company, Movenpiina, by BOST; the Chairman of the Association, Albert Mantey believes the MD has done nothing wrong and further hinted that there are some people seeking to sabotage him.



According to him, they support the decision by the MD which saw the release of the contaminated product to Movenpiina and subsequently to Zup Oil, disclosing that there were several companies which bade for the product but Movenpiina won the bid.



Mr. Mantey, in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', further dismissed claims that the MD has links with Movenpiina and therefore might have sold it to the company for personal gains.



Speaking on behalf of the Association, he called on the MD not to step down because "we're not against the decision of the man", adding that the BOST MD has not flouted any policy nor regulation under BOST.



On whether the product is on the open market, Mr. Mantey reassured consumers of petroleum products not to be frightened by the sale of the product and stated emphatically that the "product is not in the market. The product is intact".



He said not even a litre of the product has been released into the market.



He also debunked claims that Movenpiina wasn't registered as the time of the transaction process.



"The company existed, registered at the time we had a transaction with it. No doubt, as I speak with you, about the company registration at the time of the transaction", he said.