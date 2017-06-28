Basis For Asking BOST MD To Step Aside Is Incomprehensible - NPA Boss

Related Stories Acting boss of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Alhassan Tampuli has begged to differ from the clarion calls made by some Ghanaians including the Minority Members of Parliament to see the Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Boateng to step aside.



The NDC Minority caucus in Parliament has called for a thorough investigation into the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated petroleum product to a private company called Movenpiina by the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Transportation Ltd (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng.



The Minority therefore demand an immediate interdiction of the BOST Managing Director and immediate withdrawal of the contaminated products from the market.



Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has asked the Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to step down from office till investigations into the recent allegations about some contaminated products associated with the activities of BOST are complete.



Commenting on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, acting NPA boss averred that it is not for the regulatory body to determine whether or not to make BOST MD step aside.



He insisted that it is rather clear to National Petroleum Authority (NPA) that BOST has sold the contaminated product to those companies and that the off-spec products are still in BOST custody.



He maintained that none of the 5 million litres of contaminated products have been sent to any filling station for consumers per the investigation carried out by National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



“The basis for asking him [Alfred Boateng] to step aside I don’t understand them. Maybe there is something I am not previewed to, but what I know is that this is the situation and the motoring public should not get agitated in anyway,” he explained.



He further added that the Zup Oil Company which bought the contaminated products from BOST will sell them to manufacturing companies to run their industries after blending the off-spec oil with dirty oil.



“Zup Oil demonstrated to us how the blending is done and we don’t have any reason to believe that they have done anything different from what they are going to do. We know where they are and we will be monitoring where they take these products to because we have a tracking device which help us to get the information we have put out. We are able to track any movement of petroleum products,” he elaborated.