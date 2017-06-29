I Was Never Sacked – Sylvester Mensah

Related Stories The former Head of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Sylvester Mensah has debunked claims that he was sacked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.



Mr. Mensah in 2015 was removed from office and replaced by the official in charge of Operations, Nathaniel Otoo as acting CEO.



But speaking Wednesday on Starr Chat, Mr. Mensah stated that he was never dismised as was widely published in the media, adding that then President John Mahama informed him ahead of reassignment to the President.



“I was never sacked or interdicted,…I was reassigned to the office of the president as a presidential Staffer.”



Speaking about his invitation by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), he said “I told my people it wouldn’t be out of place for me to be investigated after my tenure as NHIA boss from day one.”