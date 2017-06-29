NDC Needs Rawlings – Sylvester Mensah

Sylvester Mensah Related Stories A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, believes the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the embodiment of the values and principles of the party.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the former MP of La Dadekotopon said former president JJ Rawlings should be actively involved in the party’s activities to snatch power in the 2020 elections.



“Of course, he is the founder of our party, he is the spirit behind our party, he is the embodiment of the values and principles of our party,” Mr. Mensah.



He stressed, “And so you can’t keep him apart, he is an integral part of the success of our party.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Mensah has declared his intention to occupy the Flagstaff House one day. However, he said he is “considering” numerous calls on him to contest the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2020 elections.



“Do you want to occupy the Flagstaff House (seat of government) one day?” host of Starr Chat Bola Ray asked him on Wednesday. “Of course!” Mr. Mensah retorted.



Several names have popped up as possible candidates for the NDC after President John Mahama lost the 2016 elections glumly to his rival Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. Political watchers believe it was the heaviest defeat of the party since the inception of the Fourth Republic.