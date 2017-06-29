Follow Laid Down Procedure – Minority To Government

Related Stories The Minority in parliament has cautioned the Akufo- Addo-led government to stop acting illegal and follow laid down procedure as ascribed by law.



Their caution to government was as a result of a proposed formula for the disbursement of the 2017 National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)put before Parliament yesterday.



According to them the proposed formula for the disbursement of the fund was illegal and called for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed 2017 National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) formula from the House.



In Press release signed by the Ranking Member, Committee on Health, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, the proposed NHIA Fund formula in its present state is at variance with the National Health Insurance Act, 2012, Act 852, since there is no Board approval to that effect.



It further noted that per Section 42 of Act 852, the formula is to be presented to the House after the Board of the NHIA has considered and approved it.



“But as we speak there is no board in place yet the proposed formula for the disbursement of the Fund was laid before Parliament on June 20, 2017, and referred to the Parliament’s Health Committee”, the release added.



“In the absence of the Board for the National Health Insurance Authority, approval of the formula will be illegal and against the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2012, (Act 852)”, It opined.



“The failure to adhere to laid down procedure and disrespect for laws, institutions and structures in seeking approval of the 2017 NHIA formula is yet another manifestation of the lawlessness that has characterised this particular NPP administration despite the self-touting of its credentials as a political party that believes in the rule of law”, it lamented.



“Again the failure of the Ministry of Health or for that matter the Government of the NPP under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to constitute a governing board for the National Health Insurance Authority six clear months after taking power is either a demonstration of incompetence or a lack of urgency contrary to the claim by the President that he is a man in a hurry,” the minority reiterated in the statement.



Meanwhile the minority has warned that it “will not accept any referral from the National Health Insurance Authority and the Ministry of Health on same until a governing board has been properly and duly inaugurated.”