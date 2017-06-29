Kofi Adams Sues Chief Of Defence Staff, Abronye

Related Stories The National Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has filed a writ at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court against the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Obed Akwa, in connection with the seizure of his vehicles.



Joined to the suit are Captain Anane Tandoh of the Defence Mechanical Transport Unit at Burma Camp as well as Brong Ahafo Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.



The writ is seeking to recover items which Mr Adams alleges were stolen from his vehicles when a taskforce led by Captain Tandoh stormed his Tema residence early this year.



According to Mr Adams, the taskforce members stole a pistol and some quantity of cash.



On 1 February this year, a taskforce stormed Mr Adam’s residence in Tema and seized five vehicles parked in the house which they alleged had been stolen from the state.



The vehicles were subsequently handed over to the police who later returned them to Mr. Adams who was away when the incident happened.



Mr Adams, however, claims some of the items in the vehicles could not be accounted for after he got his cars back.