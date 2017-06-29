Senyo Hosi To Sue Ken Agyapong Over $1million Bribery Claim

Senyo Hosi Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs), Senyo Hosi is threatening to sue Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong over a bribery claim made against him[Hosi].



The maverick politician has alleged the BDCs Boss, Senyo Hosi attempted bribing the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) Alfred Obeng Boateng with some $1million in order that a supposed consignment of off-spec fuel sold to Movenpiina Company Limited by BOST would have rather been sold to him (Mr Hosi).



But he was quick to add that Mr Obeng Boateng rejected the said bribe given to him by Hosi.



Reacting to the bribery claim by Mr. Agyapong on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen political talk show, Senyo Hosi said he has no business of bribing the Head of BOST for anything denying the allegation against him.



“The allegation is untrue. I have not bribed anyone. I may have to search for his number and speak to him directly. He’s a Member of Parliament and so I’ll have to accord him the respect and find out from him about what he’s accusing me of. But again, I will take legal action against him for the defamation and subsequently clear my name,” he said.