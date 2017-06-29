NPP Will Soon Collapse - Kennedy Agyapong Warns

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong has envisaged the collapse of the party should they go ahead to drag him before court as threatened by some elements within.



A visibly unhappy Kennedy Agyepong on Accra-based Asempa Fm on Thursday said “the way I am angry, the NPP will collapse soon. They have vowed to disgrace me and I will disgrace them first… they don’t know. Once they sit down and allow the reputation of Alfred Obeng to be ruined; that will be the beginning of their troubles”.



“I will not hate anyone. I will henceforth not also honour calls or invitations from anyone no matter the status of the person in the party”, he added.



According to him, selfishness and greed have taken centre stage of the party indicating that since the party assumed power, he has not received a single contract meanwhile all major contracts have been doled out to some members of the opposition.



“I have not received a single contract but I know where the contracts are going to. I fear no one in the NPP. I have suffered for this party and committed my resources to its victory to the extent that it is hard for me these days to the pay fees of my wards. They go to sit at Alisa Hotel and warned me to shut up else I won’t get a contract. We shall see,” he threatened.



The Assin Central lawmaker also threatened to blow the cover of some stalwarts in the party he accused of being greedy and pursuing their parochial interest warning that this will instigate series of agitations among the grassroots in the party especially youth who are looking for jobs nationwide.