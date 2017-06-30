I Did Not Pocket NDC Campaign Cash - Agbenyo

Related Stories The Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, has refuted any suggestions that he siphoned funds meant for the 2016 elections, leading to the party’s defeat.



In a rejoinder to a publication by some media houses, Mr Agbenyo stated: “I want to state without any shred of equivocation that I have never and was never given or received any amount of money for and on behalf of my party the NDC, for onward distribution or usage before, during, and after the 2016 general elections.”



He further explained that he was “never a member of the campaign team [of the NDC], neither was I in charge of any campaign resource or logistics, even though I acquitted and discharged my responsibilities creditably as a Deputy National Communications Officer in the 2016 campaign”.



“I have also realised that the story was attributed to an amateur video circulated on social media, involving an aggrieved party foot soldier who was angry with the NDC executives because he thought he and his colleagues at Agbogbloshie were being attacked and the party looked on unconcerned,” he indicated.



He pointed out that executives of the NDC were addressing the press on the matter of harassment, intimidation and the dastardly attacks on NDC members after the defeat in the 2016 polls, when he (the party foot soldier) angrily entered the auditorium to disrupt proceedings.



Mr Agbenyo said at that press briefing the National Youth Organizer of the NDC and his two deputies, the National Communication Officer, the Deputy National Communication Officer, the Deputy National Organiser, the Deputy Director of Research, and other national executives were present.



He said he did not understand why any media house would try to publish an untruth about the situation that occurred at that time.



“It still beats my imagination how such fictitious and fraudulent story could be drawn from what was just a situation of a national executive trying to calm down an angry party faithful, who as a matter of fact I had never met until that day,” he pointed out, adding that all media outlets and individuals who published the said story should take immediate steps to remedy “the injury caused to my reputation by publishing this rejoinder or risk being sued in the law courts for defamation”.