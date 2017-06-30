Abu Jinapor repaints borehole; sets Damongo NPP members in turmoil   

Related Stories There was drama at Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region after a borehole constructed by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and painted in the red, white and blue colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Ndewura Jakpa Technical Senior High school became a subject of controversy with the school authorities engaged in a blame game.



The borehole which became a tourist attraction was quickly repainted all blue.



Some residents in Damongo have complained about the Deputy Chief of Staff’s sudden increased personal spending in a constituency after the NPP came into power.



He has been on a spending spree with some projects he has done overnight being painted in NPP colours including the borehole at the Ndewura Jakpa SHS which has sparked the latest debate.



The Deputy Chief of Staff has been accused of virtually taking over practically, the administration of the West Gonja District Assembly and giving wanton orders.



Few hours after the painting of the borehole by Samuel Jinapor went viral; an emergency executive meeting headed by the constituency Chairman Mr Wilfred Mbema was organized for a decision to repaint the borehole.



The chairman who felt embarrassed and angry over the actions of Samuel Jinapor said his actions in the constituency are creating a lot of problems within the party.



According to one of the executives, Samuel Jinapor does certain things without consulting anybody not even the party leaders and lamented about how he gives them sleepless nights in the constituency.



Some party members are increasingly becoming fed up with him and have since called for immediate action to be taken by the constituency executives if not Samuel could ruin the gains they made in the past with Mr Albert Kassim Diwura as their candidate for the 2012 and 2016 election.



Some of the youth in the party are complaining of how he has come to monetize all the party’s activities in the constituency.