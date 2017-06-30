Greedy NPP Bigwigs Form 800 Firms To Do Business With BOST – Ken Agyapong

Related Stories Maverick politician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central Ken Agyapong has claimed that some selfish leading NPP members have brought together 800 companies seeking to do business with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Limited.



According to him, these bigwigs have schemed to prosecute an agenda of running down the BOST MD who’s an NPP financier until he’s sacked, simply because he’s refused to pander to their incessant demands.



The BOST MD Alfred Obeng, has come under heavy pressure following the sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Energy.



The Minority in Parliament wants the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng, interdicted over the sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Energy.



According to them, the transaction has resulted in a financial loss of Gh¢14.25 million to the State and the MD of BOST must pay the amount.



Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery It comes after what BOST said was “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which has reportedly resulted in Ȼ7 million loss of revenue to the state.



But Ken Agyepong who claims some NPP members have teamed up with some NDC guys to undermine the BOST MD, has however vowed to vehemently defend the BOST MD because the latter is innocent of the allegations leveled against him.



“Me I’ve told him to resign but before that he should make sure he’s innocent of all the accusation leveled against him so that Ghanaians will know how deligent and trustworthy he is. Otherwise this allegation will affect his private life. How can one person satisfy all the 800 companies brought together by NPP members which are seeking to do business with BOST. People are going round gossiping about the MD. He should resign and go his way.”



He added: “NPP People are seriously undermining Alfred Obeng because they want his position, a son of a member of the Council of State is going round claiming the job of new BOST MD. When ahead of the 2016 elections, Alfred Obeng donated monies through me to the Ashanti Region where was his father. Instead of some NPP members working hard and helping the government to ensure development of the country so that we can all reap the benefits, people are rather scrumbling for positions for their personal gains.”



