I Can’t Pay School Fees Of My Wards Again - Kennedy Agyapong

After committing his resources to the electoral victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the December 7, 2016 polls, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that some elements within the party are scheming his downfall.



“They go to sit at Alisa Hotel and plot how they will bring me down or disgrace me. Since the NPP came to power have not had even one Ghana cedi of contract yet I know where all the contracts are going to even though I am patient. It is even hard for me to pay the school fees of my wards”, he revealed on Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday



“Selfishness and greed is what is currently happening in the NPP. I incurred losses to ensure the NPP came to the power…..yet the same persons come try to undermine me. You go and seize stolen cars and return them after taking money. Go to the ports, they are there walking about. When I see the way Ghanaians have suffered and reposed confidence in us I feel sad. They are collapsing NPP and we are quiet”, he observed.



He revealed that those scheming against him have never been exposed to money but because the party has come to power, luck has smiled on them and they had the effrontery to send him messages warning him to either shut up or will be sidelined in the sharing of government contracts.



“It is true because I went for a contract at NIA and I was denied. They gave it to one Margins and said he has promised to support the party in 2020. I am just quiet and watching because where was that same Margins in 2016 when the party was in dire need of cash”, he quizzed