I Will Be A Better President Than Nana Addo - Kofi Wayo

Related Stories Politician turned farmer, Chuck Kofi Wayo has touted himself as a better presidential material than current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.



He however observed that Ghanaians are myopic in their reasoning that they are overly obsessed with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) they do not wish to give other potentials the opportunity to properly run the economy of the country.



The founder of the defunct United Renaissance Party (URP) disclosed that he has not given up hopes of becoming the Commander in Chief of Ghana Armed Forces and prays that Ghanaians will begin to consider national interest above parochial agendas.



He accused successive presidents of woefully failing the country by capitalizing on the high the illiteracy rate to deceive the voting public with lip service.



On Adom News on Thursday, he lambasted the country’s political leaders accusing them of amassing wealth for themselves and their families to the neglect of voters who are supposed to be the direct beneficiaries.



“Farmers in our rural communities continue to be poorer while the politicians are comfortably living in the cities and stealing state money and all you ask is NDC and NPP”, he revealed.



He said lies and deceit has crept into the body politics of Ghana because most Ghanaians enjoy listening to lies.



According to him, it is not surprising that the Vice Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia goes about allegedly spewing propaganda and yet receives the praise of some Ghanaians as an economic gem.



According to Kofi Wayo, whatever Dr. Bawumia says is nothing but lies because he knows Ghanaians themselves do not know the truth and are not willing to unearth the truth to their own benefit.



“You don’t ask the good questions and he knows that you are ignorant so he goes ahead to lie and you praise him for lying to you because Ghanaians enjoy listening to lies”, he said.