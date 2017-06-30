I'm Yet To Get A Single Contract From NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central, says the Akufo-Addo government has not given him any contract since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won power.



Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday, Agyapong said the NPP would collapse soon due to what it called the greed and selfishness of some leading members of the party.



He said although he contributed massively to the NPP and helped it to win power in 2016, he was yet to be rewarded with a contract.



The MP said contracts had, however, been given to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who did not contribute anything to the NPP's electoral victory.



"I have not received a single contract, but I know where the contracts are going to. I'm not scared of anyone in the NPP. I have suffered for this party and contributed financially to its victory. I contributed so much that I'm not struggling to pay my children's school fees," he said.



Agyapong said some members of the NPP had warned him to either keep his mouth shut or forget about getting a contract.



"...the way I am angry... the NPP will collapse soon. They have vowed to disgrace me and I will disgrace them first," he said.



The MP vowed to expose what he called greedy and selfish elements in the NPP, who he said were pursuing their own interest.