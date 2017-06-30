I’ll Fight Adams Like A Wounded Tiger – Abronye

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has said he will meet the National Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, in court regarding a suit against him.



“I am ready to expose him in court…I will fight this matter like a wounded tiger,” he told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on Class FM’s 505 news programme on Thursday, June 29.



Mr Adams filed a writ at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court against the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Obed Akwa, in connection with the seizure of his vehicles.



Joined to the suit are Captain Anane Tandoh of the Defence Mechanical Transport Unit at Burma Camp as well as Brong Ahafo Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.



The writ is seeking to recover items which Mr Adams alleges were stolen from his vehicles when a taskforce led by Captain Tandoh stormed his Tema residence early this year.



According to Mr Adams, the taskforce stole a pistol and some quantity of cash.



However, Abronye DC said he had not been served with any writ of summons at the time of the interview, indicating that “he is not running away” from Mr Adams.



According to him, he will go for the writ from the courts himself and respond appropriately.



“I will go there tomorrow [June 30] to make sure the writ of summons is served on me I am not running away from Kofi Adams…I will meet him in court,” he emphasised.