Related Stories Ashanti regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has described the Minority in Parliament as a bunch of “hypocrites".



He explained that their stance on the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) recent saga tells how “incompetent” they are even in opposition.



“The Minority in Parliament are hypocrites. They are calling the head of BOST current Managing Director when they [NDC] are behind all the controversy about the contaminated fuel. This issue was there during their era so why didn’t they hold a press congress to address the issue?” he questioned.



The Minority in Parliament is demanding an immediate interdiction of the head of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Limited over the raging controversy about the contaminated fuel.



The group insists the circumstances under which 5million litres of fuel was contaminated and sold under bizarre circumstances to a new company is dubious and has led to a 14.25million financial loss to the state.



At a press conference, Tuesday, the spokesperson on Energy, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah wants Alfred Obeng probed and all the litres of contaminated fuel withdrawn from the market.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ the NPP’s outspoken Chairman said “The minority are a disgrace to Parliament and Ghanaians at large. They are not telling Ghanaians the truth. They are liars.”



“They are scared of the Special Prosecutor so they are doing everything possible to apportion blames and accuse the NPP of corruption, but this won’t hold. NDC is very dangerous. They can’t accuse Alfred Obeng [BOST Managing Director] when they know the real facts of the issue,” he added.