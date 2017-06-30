Recent Scandals Masterminded By NDC Members Still At Post - Wontumi

Related Stories To ensure smooth governance and the fight against corruption, NPP’s outspoken leader popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must with immediate effect “sack” all NDC members’ still holding positions in government companies.



According to him, all corruption scandals hitting the Nana Addo-led government in recent times are being masterminded by those NDC individuals who are still occupying various state offices.



The Ashanti regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako's call comes after 5million litres of contaminated fuel have been sold under bizarre circumstances.



The minority in parliament says that has led to a 14.25million financial loss to the state.



But Wontumi claims that the controversy about the contaminated fuel at BOST is an agenda by the NDC to tarnish Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.



“President Nana Addo must with immediate effect sack all NDC members occupying positions in state companies. They are those creating these problems in recent times. Their aim is to tarnish his government, so if those people are at post then we are in trouble,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.