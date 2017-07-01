You Will Get Your Share of The National Cake - Minister

Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Special Initiatives has assured the people of Awutu Senya East to hold their peace as government prepares to give them their share of development.

She said the government was putting things in place to create job opportunities, rehabilitate roads and provide other social amenities such as healthcare centres, schools and markets to improve their living conditions.

Mrs Koomson. Who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East gave the assurance at an annual delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party at the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

She blamed the contractors who constructed the Kasoa Overpass for not creating speed ramps, zebra crossing, u-turns and other road signs which had resulted in the knocking and killing of the people on the road.

Mrs Koomson therefore promised them that she would ensure the road signs were provided to make the overpass safe for users.