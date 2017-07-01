NPP Will Go Into Opposition in 2020

Controversial New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyepong has revealed that the party is opposition bound in 2020 if the current scheming and undermining of persons who contributed to its success persists.

“You are here endorsing nonsense just because of your selfish interest. Some of them want Alfred Obeng Boateng fired from BOST so that they can occupy the position. They are only interested in positions because things have suddenly turned rosy. If they fail to stop this backbiting, bickering and corrupt practices, we will go into opposition in 2020”, he revealed on Asempa Fm.

“Where were all these people when we were suffering to finance the victory of the party, they are just interested in what will go into their pockets thereby undermining people. It is now ripe and they think they are the best to occupy these positions….they should shut up. These same people are leading some NDC functionaries, taking their monies and making flimsy promises to them. I will always speak because I speak the truth. If they adhere to my good counsel, we will go forward but if they fail we are bound to fail collectively. Where were all these people when we needed money to clear our campaign vehicles locked up at the port”, he quizzed.

The NPP's firebrand observed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now determining the course the country should move; warning that if the NPP fails to sit up and prosecute past government officials for engaging in corrupt deals, Ghanaians will surely vote them out in 2020.

“We must prosecute all the corrupt officials under the previous government because Ghanaians have confidence in us but if we do not take care and prosecute them, we will go into opposition. I am not a minister so I am not afraid to be fired for speaking my mind”, he added.