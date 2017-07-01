Minister And Deputy Accused Of Disrespecting The President

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Yunyoo Constituency of the Northern Region, have accused the Regional Minister and his Deputy of showing gross disrespect towards the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They disclosed that Salifu Saeed and Solomon Boar respectively are championing a crusade against the president’s nominee for District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, J K Alhassan.



“We are having facts that cannot be contradicted by anyone to suggest that the two party leaders are provoking those concerned against the said nominee. We are therefore warning the two party leaders to allow peace in the area because any attempt by them to continue with their resistance to the nominee could compromise the political harmony in the area.''



We are also daring the two party leaders to deny their involvement in stifling confirmation process for further exposure”



Read full text of their concerns below;



Press statement by concern NPP youth in Yunyoo constituency (30/06/2017)



Northern regional minister and deputy must respect the president



We the NPP youth in the Yunyoo constituency want to state unambiguously that the northern regional minister Salifu Saeed and his deputy Solomon Namlit Boar are AGAINST the president nominee JK Alhassan for the position of the district chief executive for Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo district. This is a gross disrespect to the authority of the president.



We are having facts that cannot be contradicted by anyone to suggests that the two party leaders are provoking those concern against the said nominee.



We are therefore warning the two party leaders to allow peace in the area because any attempt by them to continue with their resistance to the nominee could compromise the political harmony in the area.



We are also daring the two party leaders to deny their involvement in stifling confirmation process for further exposure.



We conclude by appealing to the president to call the Northern regional minister and his deputy to order and discipline them for disrespecting his choice of Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo DCE



Presidency



All media houses



…..signed..



Mamoa Elijah, spokesperson for Yunyoo concern npp