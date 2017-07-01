Government To Train MMDCEs On Security, Governance

OB Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Related Stories Beginning Monday July 3, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives will converge in Accra for a week’s workshop, OB Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has revealed.



This workshop, according to him, is purposed to sharpen their skills in governance, security, and other sectors of the economy in order to be able to administer their districts, municipalities, and metropolitans effectively.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Saturday July 1, Mr Amoah indicated that just as in every profession staff are retrained, the government thought about taking these MMDCEs through the retraining programme.



He said: “It is very necessary that we bring them together. We expect that after the five days they will be equipped enough in administering the districts, knowing that they will have to do more. All of us, in our professions, we receive legal re-education.



“Because the programme is well structured we have very experienced resource persons, we expect them to be given enough material for them to be able to refer to when they face challenges.”



Meanwhile, Kwame Jantuah, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), speaking on the same network, said he hoped that the government would deal with MMDCEs who are unable to deliver on their duties.