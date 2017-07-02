You Will be Mocked if You Pamper BOST MD - Asamoah Gyamfi Tells Akufo-Addo

Asamoah Gyamfi, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team is worried that the continued stay in office by Alfred Obeng Boateng will make the party a subject of mockery; and is therefore endorsing calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado to crack the whip.

On Asempa Fm’s Kukurantumi on Saturday, Asamoah Gyamfi observed that the scandal is indefensible and the more party communicators try to do damage controls, the more the muddy the waters indicating that he has since stopped trying to side with him.

“I have asked my party people not to speak for the MD because if we do that, it means we want to condone corruption in Government. We must guard against thing which could make our work difficult in 2020. We must show we have integrity and will protect it” he admonished party members.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding the entire scandal leave much to be desired reiterating his stance that the embattled Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST) either resigns or be fired by the president who appointed him.

“If I were the president, I will ask the BOST MD to resign or I will sack him. He has gone contrary to the promises Akufo Addo made to save the public purse. We promised to put an end to sole sourcing but Alfred Obeng has done it so he must go. The president should not shield him or will be subject to mockery by the Ghanaian public” he added.

He expressed worry in the manner the entire matter is being handled coupled with the 8-member investigative body that has been constituted by the Energy Minister to look into it, stating that it is likely to make or break for the party in 2020

“The way the matter is being handled shows we want to hide something but we should not pamper him. We should treat the matter serious and not pamper MD Alfred Obeng”, he added.